UTRGV
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UTRGV football will no longer be playing Sacramento State in 2026.
Sacramento State's schedule underwent a massive shakeup with the schools plans to move to the Mid-American Conference and become an FBS school. Part of that change included removing multiple teams from the school's non-conference schedule, including UTRGV.
"We knew that was kind in the works that was a possibility," Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush said of the news. "We wanted to upgrade our schedule and they were a team that was moving to FBS."
The matchup was set to take place in Edinburg on September 26th. The game would've served as a break from conference play, as UTRGV has two scheduled conference opponents prior to that date.
"Chase Conque is phenomenal," Bush added, praising his athletic director. "He is way ahead of it right now, so there are teams we are working on, we are trying to find a high-caliber team. It's going to be a tough schedule; should finalize something pretty quick."
No announcement has been made regarding who could potentially step into that opening in the schedule for the Vaqueros at this time.
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