UTRGV celebrates construction milestone on renovated athletic facility

The UTRGV athletic department held a ceremony today as they put the finishing touches on the new fieldhouse atrium.

The final beam was set to be placed on the new addition to the venue.

Before it was put in position, those gathers applied their signatures to the beam set as a tribute to the new section for the Vaqueros to enjoy.

The atrium will include a new team store, Hall of Fame section, restrooms, premium searing, and more.

The coaches at UTRGV in basketball and volleyball are excited for what it means for their team and fans.

"It's an intimate environment with obviously some modern upgrades," UTRGV men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell said. "I think when you add this kind of an atrium set up, it makes it one of the better set ups in this conference by far."

"You know, just adding the front porch to the field house is like adding the front porch to UTRGV athletics, it's becoming the front porch to our university." UTRGV head volleyball coach Todd Lowery said.

UTRGV currently projects the upgrades to be fully completed by next spring.