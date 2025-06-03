UTRGV hosting football camps this June
UTRGV is planning to host football camps through the month of June.
The first camps start on Tuesday, June 3rd in Edinburg at the Vaqueros Performance Center practice fields. Those will be for middle school students.
There will be similar camps held on June 10th and 11th for youth athletes in grades 2nd-5th.
