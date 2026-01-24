UTRGV Men's basketball prepares for roadtrip to Houston
Related Story
The UTRGV men’s basketball team is set to hit the road as it begins a pivotal three-game road trip. The trip starts with a matchup against Houston Christian on Saturday.
A win on Saturday would put the Vaqueros on a three-game winning streak, after winning their previous two games at home.
“Really just turning the page. We’ve got a big challenge ahead,” Fennell said. “It’s a hard place to play, and they’re really good at home. They’re coming off two straight wins against teams we lost to. They’re a big, physical team that runs a lot of sets and actions, and they’re very disciplined on both ends of the floor. It demands that we be on point, play tougher, and do everything we can to disrupt what they’re trying to accomplish.”
After their matchup with Houston Christian, they continue the trip with the South Texas Showdown, where UTRGV hopes to avenge an earlier loss this season to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Vaqueros sit in a tie seventh place in the Southland Conference heading into the weekend, the top eight make the SLC Tournament, making every game down the stretch crucial. The Vaqueros missed the conference tournament last season.
News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society seeking fosters for 300 dogs as cold front...
-
McAllen zoning board approves outdoor patio for Mikhuna restaurant
-
Flight delays expected to affect Rio Grande Valley airports
-
First responders warn of potential carbon monoxide poisonings during cold weather
-
Brownsville PUB crews on standby for weekend arctic blast
Sports Video
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...
-
Sharyland Pioneer cheer squad wins 5A Division II state championship
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix
-
Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator