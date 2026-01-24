UTRGV Men's basketball prepares for roadtrip to Houston

The UTRGV men’s basketball team is set to hit the road as it begins a pivotal three-game road trip. The trip starts with a matchup against Houston Christian on Saturday.

A win on Saturday would put the Vaqueros on a three-game winning streak, after winning their previous two games at home.

“Really just turning the page. We’ve got a big challenge ahead,” Fennell said. “It’s a hard place to play, and they’re really good at home. They’re coming off two straight wins against teams we lost to. They’re a big, physical team that runs a lot of sets and actions, and they’re very disciplined on both ends of the floor. It demands that we be on point, play tougher, and do everything we can to disrupt what they’re trying to accomplish.”

After their matchup with Houston Christian, they continue the trip with the South Texas Showdown, where UTRGV hopes to avenge an earlier loss this season to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Vaqueros sit in a tie seventh place in the Southland Conference heading into the weekend, the top eight make the SLC Tournament, making every game down the stretch crucial. The Vaqueros missed the conference tournament last season.