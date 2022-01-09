UTRGV, STC going virtual for start of spring semester

Citing COVID-19-related concerns, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College announced classes will resume virtually when the spring semester starts later this month.

In an email sent to UTRGV students and staff, university President Guy Bailey said teaching and instruction at UTRGV will temporarily be conducted via remote and online platforms for two weeks starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 28.

All courses will resume according to their assigned modality on Monday, Jan. 31, Bailey said.

“This change only affects the way courses will be taught over the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester,” Bailey said. “UTRGV is not shutting down.”

Face-to-face courses offered on STC campuses will meet online for the first week of class, STC announced Friday.

In-person courses are expected to resume on Monday, Jan. 24, according to a news release.

“The College will be offering courses through multiple modalities including: in-person and traditional hybrid, asynchronous and synchronous online, as well as traditional face-to-face formats,” the release stated. “The College will make extensive use of technology, while preserving the most important elements of the in-person required activities, as guidelines and safety precautions allow.”

Dual credit courses taught at local school districts will continue to meet in person unless the school district says otherwise, according to the release.