Valley educators participate in TEA task force on teacher shortages
Related Story
The Texas Education Agency released their final report from their task force focused on school district staffing shortages.
The report released Friday looked at the challenges district's face with hiring new staff and keeping current ones.
Four Valley Educators — Melina Rocio with McAllen High School; Linda Galvan with Los Fresnos United; Greg Rodriguez, superintendent for the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District; and Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia — were among the 46 educators on the task force.
Recommendations in the report included:
- An increase in salaries for teachers
- Decrease in the cost of insurance
- Access to high quality instruction
- Schedule changes to allow teachers more time for planning and development
RELATED: Texas teachers need raises, more training and better working conditions to fix shortages, state task force finds
News
News Video
-
Victim in deadly Sullivan City worksite accident identified
-
Authorities seeking driver in connection with Progreso stabbing
-
Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal...
-
Groundbreaking held in Mission for new shopping center
-
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023: Warm and sunny, temps in the 80s