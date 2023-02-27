Valley educators participate in TEA task force on teacher shortages

The Texas Education Agency released their final report from their task force focused on school district staffing shortages.

The report released Friday looked at the challenges district's face with hiring new staff and keeping current ones.

READ THE REPORT HERE

Four Valley Educators — Melina Rocio with McAllen High School; Linda Galvan with Los Fresnos United; Greg Rodriguez, superintendent for the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District; and Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia — were among the 46 educators on the task force.

Recommendations in the report included:

- An increase in salaries for teachers

- Decrease in the cost of insurance

- Access to high quality instruction

- Schedule changes to allow teachers more time for planning and development

