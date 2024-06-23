x

Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas

By: Bella Michaels

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- As our Daniella Hernandez reports, Valley Evolution is one of a couple RGV volleyball clubs that's headed to the 2024 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Las Vegas on July 3rd. Watch the video above for more:

