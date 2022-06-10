Valley experts offer tips on protecting your pets from high temperatures

Valley experts are warning pet owners to keep an eye on their dogs due to the rising hot temperatures in the Valley.

Leaving your pet outside during the heat can lead them to suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Faith Wright, director of operations at Palm Valley Animal Society, recommends keeping an eye on your dog when it is anything over than 90 degrees outside.

"If you have an anxious dog already, you can look at him running a higher temperature," Wright says. "If you have a long haired dog, they're going to run at a much higher temperature than your short haired little dogs. Your super hyperactive dog is going to run themselves silly."

Wright says pet owners need to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion.

"They are going to get real tired, they are going to get real lethargic," Wright says. "They are going to be panting a lot, and they are probably going to collapse."

Leaving your dog outside in the heat can have law enforcement involved due to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. All dogs must have access to clean drinking water and adequate shelter in extreme weather conditions.

City of Edinburg Lieutenant Reynaldo Sepulveda says they have animal control doing their patrols.

"If they do see an animal in distress, a report will be filed against the owner," Sepulveda said.