Valley Law Enforcement Reminds Public on Dangers of Celebratory Gunfire

HARLINGEN – Every year people are tempted to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the end of the year. What they don't realize is doing so could hurt someone else, even their livelihood.

For the Vogel family, ranching runs in the family, but the holidays pose a different threat: keeping their livestock safe from celebratory gunfire.

Shooting up into the sky can severely injure anyone. That's why Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore says everyone should be thinking twice about safety.

"There have been too many injuries when people fire weapons up in the air or into the ground, so they just need to keep firearms locked up. Don't bring them out whatsoever," advised Moore.

In January, several arrests were made in Cameron County. On Christmas Day 2018, a 5-year-old in Harlingen was hit when a stray bullet pierced through the ceiling. Then on New Years Eve 2016, there were two stray bullet incidents reported in Starr County.

Watch the video for the full story.