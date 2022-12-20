Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock

The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals.

Make sure they are secured.

Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock calls.

He is getting about four calls a day about loose cows or horses.

He is also asking drivers to be on the lookout, especially on county roads.

Martinez says, a driver hit a horse this past week, and besides hurting the horse — that impact can damage the vehicle and hurt the people inside.