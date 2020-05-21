Valley Made, Local Strong: 3G Propane Services

DONNA — It’s a business that provides a commodity most can’t go without and it’s doing what it can to keep it booming during the pandemic.

3G Propane Services has been serving the Rio Grande Valley since 2009.

Business has slowed for commercial accounts, but Rodrigo Gonzalez Jr., the owner, says his group is still keeping busy – even, at times, working six days out of the week from dusk to dawn.

The business is located at 5405 FM 493 in Donna. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

