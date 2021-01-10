Valley Made, Local Strong: Love and Honor Jesus

During tough times many people lean on their faith to help them through.

Owner of Lover and Honor Jesus, Mari Rodriguez said people often visit her family's store to find a sense of peace.

The store located on 10th Street in McAllen offers a wide variety of religious gifts and handmade jewelry.

"We mostly have religious jewelry for both men and women," Rodriguez said. "We have rosaries that both my husband and I make. We also have religious statues and some items for holy communion, confirmation, baptism... we have religious face masks and we have religious items for the home."

