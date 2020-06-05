Valley Made, Local Strong: Second Street Fashions

RIO GRANDE CITY — The building wasn’t always a boutique. It operated as a gas station when it first opened in 1936, according to manager Maria Theresa Ramirez.

Second Street Fashions went through several facelifts before it became a shop that brought in some loyal business. Residents in Starr County don’t have to go far to get name brand items, such as Kendra Scott or Pandora.

Even while emergency orders were in place, the shop took orders by phone and through social media to ship to customers.

The boutique is located at 801 East 2nd Street in Rio Grande City. It's open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

