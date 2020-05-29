Valley Made, Local Strong: Southern Roots Flower Market
MCALLEN — What started out as a business designing wedding florals and wedding planning, quickly turned to a full-fledged market.
Modeled after Pike Place Market in Seattle, Southern Roots Flower Market allows customers to make their own bouquet from scratch.
Built from the ground up and with a lot of support, the shop has stayed open during the pandemic. It even started its own campaign to spread a little cheer, Be Well.
The flower market is located at 1407 North Main Street in McAllen and open every day, except Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
