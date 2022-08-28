Valley Made, Local Strong: Texas Branding Iron Burgers Bikes & Beer

BROWNSVILLE — There is nothing like good hamburger after a good workout. What started as a small homegrown burger joint in the mall, quickly turned to a different type of sports bar.

At Texas Branding Iron Burgers Bikes and Beer in Brownsville, customers can get a complete package of getting bicycles serviced and a bite to eat. Inside the restaurant is a bike shop.

Joe Aguilar, the owner, says his repair shop is keeping things afloat during the pandemic since business in the restaurant has been slow. He says the phone does not stop ringing.

There are two locations. One at 1805 East Ruben M. Torres Boulevard in Brownsville and the other at 2230 South 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen. Both are open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.