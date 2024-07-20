Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Valley Native Brianna Sanchez is back to play with the UTRGV Women's Basketball team after transferring to Auburn-Montgomery University in Alabama her Junior year. The Edinburg High Alum, helped her teammates win four straight district titles, then signed on to UTRGV and played for three years with the Vaqueros.
For more on Sanchez's story back to playing on her home court, watch the video above.
