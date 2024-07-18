x

Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball

5 hours 42 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2024 Jul 18, 2024 July 18, 2024 3:30 PM July 18, 2024 in Sports

EDINBURG, Texas -- Valley Native Brianna Sanchez is back to play with the UTRGV Women's Basketball team after transferring to Auburn-Montgomery University in Alabama her Junior year. The Edinburg High Alum, helped her teammates win four straight district titles, then signed on to UTRGV and played for three years with the Vaqueros. 

For more on Sanchez's story back to playing on her home court, watch the video above. 

