Valley native dies in Fort Bragg
The military community at Fort Bragg is mourning the death of a Valley native.
Private First Class Patrick Hernandez, 30, died in a military Humvee crash on base Monday.
Hernandez joined the Army in August of last year and served as a military policeman. He recently graduated from airborne school at Fort Benning in Georgia.
