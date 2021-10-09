x

Valley native dies in Fort Bragg

The military community at Fort Bragg is mourning the death of a Valley native.

Private First Class Patrick Hernandez, 30, died in a military Humvee crash on base Monday.

Hernandez joined the Army in August of last year and served as a military policeman. He recently graduated from airborne school at Fort Benning in Georgia.

