Valley pediatrician describes different COVID-19 symptoms among children, teens

As the number of coronavirus infections rise in the Rio Grande Valley, doctors are seeing more children testing positive.

Dr. Linette Linsangan, an infectious disease pediatrician, is currently caring for COVID-19 patients — babies as young as a week old to teens who are almost adults. She has noticed children are experiencing different symptoms depending on their age.

The pediatrician says younger children are showing typical upper respiratory infections and flu-like symptoms, including a small fever, cough and running nose. Teens tend to have more fevers, dry cough, body aches and loss of smell or taste — closely mirroring symptoms of adults.

Dr. Linsangan knows families are tired of being home, but taking children to the mall, beach or grocery store is a risk.

