Valley Resident Concerned about Toxic Toads on Property

ALTON – Recent heavy rains have brought more toads to the Rio Grande Valley.

Some toads could be toxic, which has one local pet owner concerned about her dogs.

“I have to watch them because he sees one of the frogs jump, he wants to go play with them. I’m afraid he’ll get sick,” says Alton resident Debra Cavazos.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing spoke with Clint Guadiana, who is in charge of the reptiles and amphibians exhibit at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

He says giant toads, which were found at Cavazos’ home, are toxic to dogs.

He advises to cut the grass and remove objects where they could potentially hide.

