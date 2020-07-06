x

Valley residents support family of Vanessa Guillen

Calls for action in the Rio Grande Valley following the death of Vanessa Guillen, a soldier at Fort Hood.

Family and supporters gathered around a memorial Friday afternoon.

This is now something that everyone is going to see driving down business 83 in San Juan. Soldier Vanessa Guillen's image was made permanent, as a family and community mourns.

"We're here to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen."

The Fort Hood soldier who disappeared back in April.

The reaction during an already challenging time, brings a city together.

