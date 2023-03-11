Valley teachers understanding their importance amid pandemic

It’s no surprise the coronavirus pandemic turned the end of the school year upside down. Even with all the changes, Rio Grande Valley teachers are working harder than ever at home.

On Tuesday, teachers were given a free meal at Teddy’s BBQ in Weslaco in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. The owners of the barbecue spot are teachers themselves.

In McAllen, the title “Teach of the Year” is still relevant. An honoree at McAllen Independent School District says the pandemic has taught her just how much of a foundation she is on her students' lives.

They are all making the most out of their special week.

Watch the video above for the full story.