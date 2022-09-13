Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store, four people in hospital
Related Story
Four people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a store Sunday.
A Dollar Tree crew near FM 495 and Ware road are cleaning up what is left behind after a car crashed into the store.
The car struck the building, sending four people to the hospital.
All of them are expected to be okay, according to officials.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
News
Four people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a store Sunday. A Dollar Tree crew near... More >>