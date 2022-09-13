x

Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store, four people in hospital

Related Story

Four people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a store Sunday.

A Dollar Tree crew near FM 495 and Ware road are cleaning up what is left behind after a car crashed into the store.

The car struck the building, sending four people to the hospital. 

All of them are expected to be okay, according to officials.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

News
Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store, four...
Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store, four people in hospital
Four people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a store Sunday. A Dollar Tree crew near... More >>
3 weeks ago Sunday, August 21 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Sunday, August 21, 2022 5:22:00 PM CDT August 21, 2022
Radar
7 Days