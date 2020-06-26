Veterans Concerned Over Fence Damage

MISSION – Veterans in Mission said a delivery truck destroyed their fence. They said the company isn’t doing anything to fix it.

Luis Lopez is a hero. He has lived in Mission his entire life until receiving a life changing call. He was drafted during the Vietnam War.

He answered that call with courage. Leaving behind everyone he loved to risk his life for America.

"Oh yes we had to go, we had to serve and we had to leave our families behind. I was married already so I left my wife and my son," Lopez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Lopez served four years in the air force. One of those years was spent fighting in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of sergeant. He thanks God for allowing him to return home safely to his family.

After returning to Mission, Lopez joined the Catholic War Veterans of the United States.

"We help widows, we help any members that are sick, in the hospital or that are ill. We also help the churches. We give donations to the churches," Lopez said.

Lopez explained during a delivery to a neighboring business a Pepsi delivery truck destroyed the fence securing the Catholic War Veterans post.

“He said that he tried to make a U-turn there and uh, the workers saw the driver so he didn't even stop, he left," said Lopez.

The only layer of protection, after the fence, is glass doors. Lopez said inside those glass doors are meaningful mementos to he and the other veterans of his post.

He explained the fence was destroyed a month ago. He has tried to get in touch with Pepsi to fix the fence but no one has called him back. We headed to Pepsi to see what was the hold-up. They sent this statement.

Since the day the incident occurred, we've been working closely with the insurance company to determine the best course of action to repair the fence. We will resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“It's frustrating that the company of Pepsi being so big worldwide, you know, and they can’t even fix our fence here," Lopez said.

Lopez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he hopes the company will stop giving him the run around.

Lopez said after we spoke to Pepsi he finally received a call from one of their representatives. They asked for an estimate for repairs of the fence.

He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS that representative also told him the fence will be repaired as soon as possible.

We will continue to track the repair effort and let you know when the repairs are complete.