Victim in deadly Brownsville crash identified
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the corner of Quail Trail Street and Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.
Officials said the driver, 26-year-old Eduardo Sanchez Cordova, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into a light post.
Cordova pronounced dead at the scene.
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.
News
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the corner... More >>
News Video
-
Friday Morning Weather
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Valley veterans learn of available benefits during military expo
-
Harlingen Fire Department battling cotton gin fire
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 crews break ground on drainage expansion project
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Band of the Week: McAllen High School
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part Two
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part 1