Victim in deadly Brownsville crash identified

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the corner of Quail Trail Street and Ruben M. Torres Boulevard. 

Officials said the driver, 26-year-old Eduardo Sanchez Cordova, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into a light post. 

Cordova pronounced dead at the scene.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

