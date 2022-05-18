Volunteer artists painting murals on irrigation pipes in McAllen

If you commute through McAllen, you’ve probably seen a group of people painting on irrigation pipes along streets like Bicentennial and 2nd.

They’re artists who volunteer to paint murals on pipes like those around town and are part of the “Keep McAllen Beautiful project” that focuses on promoting public art to create a stronger cultural presence throughout the city.

With more than 200 irrigation pipes in McA llen, the city recruits local artists like Oneida Trevino to transform the facade of old infrastructure into story-telling murals.

“The Folklorico dancers have a lot of history here in the Valley," Trevino said. “The colors and the flowing of the dresses, the smiles and the movement and the pipe is round so it kind of lends itself for all that movement of the dress,”