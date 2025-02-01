Volunteers in Rio Grande City study recognized for participating Alzheimer’s research

The Rio Grande Valley has one of the highest rates of Alzheimer’s in the country, and a clinic in Rio Grande city is attempting to find out why.

Dina Ximenez said she’s been volunteering for three years for Alzheimer’s studies conducted by El Faro Health Clinic in Rio Grande City as they research the disease.

Ximenex said she’s been looking for ways to help with Alzheimer’s research ever since her own mom died from the disease.

“It's a blessing to become a community that's helping one another,” Ximenex said. “Participating in this makes you more aware and also a bigger heart."

Ximenex and other volunteers were recognized for their part in the studies in a Thursday ceremony.

Through the volunteers, doctors are learning more about what causes the disease and the reliability of Alzheimer’s tests.

Dr. James Falcon's research also aims to find out why the area is disproportionately affected. That’s why he’s been encouraging local volunteers to participate.

“[We want] people from this community involved in the clinical trials so that that data reflects people from this area,” Falcon said.

Those wanting to volunteer can call 956-586-5430 for more information.

