'We cannot get this seat filled:' Brownsville ISD trustee seat remains vacant

A seat on the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees remains vacant six months after the death of a school board member.

Brownsville ISD began accepting applications to fill the school board vacancy following the Feb. 15 death of former board President Erasmo Castro.

The district was set to discuss filling in the vacancy during a Tuesday school board meeting, but no action was taken.

The board reviewed applications for the position and discussed holding an election during a March meeting, but none of the candidates were chosen, and the board was given 180 days to fill that seat.

“I know TEA is watching, people are watching,” Texas Valley Educators Association Executive Director Adina Alegria said. “We are the largest employer south of San Antonio, and we cannot get this seat filled."

The school board plans to try to fill that seat during a June 24 meeting.

If the board can’t find someone to fill that seat, the Texas Education Agency will step in.

“My hope is to find consensus and appoint a qualified individual who shares the district goals,” Brownsville ISD Board President Daniella Valdez said in a statement.