‘We miss you!’: Teachers, staff from Hidalgo ISD school hold parade for students amid closures

PHARR – It was a parade meant to bring smiles to their students. Teachers and administrators from Hidalgo Park Elementary School drove through neighborhoods last week to remind students they’re thinking of them even though schools remain closed.

Laura Garza, the assistant principal at the elementary school, says the idea came up in a group chat with other teachers. They thought a parade was a unique way to connect with their students.

The message to students from educators: we’re still here, we care and we miss you.

Watch the video above for the full story.