x

WEATHER

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with...
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 12 2025 Jan 12, 2025 Sunday, January 12, 2025 10:53:00 AM CST January 12, 2025
Radar
7 Days