Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

By: KJ Doyle

See the final scores below:

Thursday, August 29

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Brownsville Veterans 34 PSJA Memorial 3

FINAL
Harlingen South 16 Nikki Rowe 14 FINAL
Rio Hondo 73 Valley View 20 FINAL
Donna North 13 Economedes 31 FINAL
La Joya 14 Brownsville Rivera 27 FINAL
Rio Grande City 14 Roma 26 FINAL

