Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
See the final scores below:
Thursday, August 29
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Brownsville Veterans
|34
|PSJA Memorial
|3
|
FINAL
|Harlingen South
|16
|Nikki Rowe
|14
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|73
|Valley View
|20
|FINAL
|Donna North
|13
|Economedes
|31
|FINAL
|La Joya
|14
|Brownsville Rivera
|27
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|14
|Roma
|26
|FINAL
