Week 2 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
See the final scores below:
Thursday, September 5
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA Memorial
|36
|McAllen
|28
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|14
|Pioneer
|21
|FINAL
|Rivera
|3
|Edinburg North
|34
|FINAL
|Valley View
|31
|PSJA Southwest
|35
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|22
|Port Isabel
|24
|FINAL
|Pettus
|13
|Santa Rosa
|54
|FINAL
|Economedes
|49
|Porter
|0
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|42
|Bruni
|0
|FINAL
|Progreso
|48
|Kaufer
|0
|FINAL
