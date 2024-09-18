x

Week 2 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, September 5

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA Memorial 36 McAllen 28 FINAL
Rio Grande City 14 Pioneer 21 FINAL
Rivera 3 Edinburg North 34 FINAL
Valley View 31 PSJA Southwest 35 FINAL
Rio Hondo 22 Port Isabel 24 FINAL
Pettus 13 Santa Rosa 54 FINAL
Economedes 49 Porter 0 FINAL
Santa Maria 42 Bruni 0 FINAL
Progreso 48 Kaufer 0 FINAL

News
Week 2 - Thursday Night Valley Football...
Week 2 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, September 5 ... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, September 05 2024 Sep 5, 2024 Thursday, September 05, 2024 9:39:00 PM CDT September 05, 2024
Radar
7 Days