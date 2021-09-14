Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Still Available

WESLACO – The city of Weslaco said it still has 50 percent of its cleaning budget left after taking on a couple of big projects.

About three weeks ago, an alley was in bad shape compared to how it was on Thursday.

Joe Pedraza with the Code Enforcement Department told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they still have available funds after several clean sweep events.

“The bulk of it is pretty much labor, city staff labor. I believe with both events just in overtime itself was close to $11,000,” he said.

The city currently has two code enforcement officers who investigate and monitor illegal dump sites.

Pedraza said the department received 5,400 calls for service last year.