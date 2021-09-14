x

Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Still Available

Related Story

WESLACO – The city of Weslaco said it still has 50 percent of its cleaning budget left after taking on a couple of big projects.

About three weeks ago, an alley was in bad shape compared to how it was on Thursday.

Joe Pedraza with the Code Enforcement Department told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they still have available funds after several clean sweep events.

“The bulk of it is pretty much labor, city staff labor. I believe with both events just in overtime itself was close to $11,000,” he said.

The city currently has two code enforcement officers who investigate and monitor illegal dump sites.

Pedraza said the department received 5,400 calls for service last year. 

News
Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Still Available
Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Still Available
WESLACO – The city of Weslaco said it still has 50 percent of its cleaning budget left after taking on... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, May 18 2017 May 18, 2017 Thursday, May 18, 2017 9:47:50 PM CDT May 18, 2017
Radar
7 Days