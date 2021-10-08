Weslaco Businessman Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Court

WESLACO – A local businessman pled not guilty in federal court Monday.

A federal judge explained the evidence against Ricardo Quintanilla is significant.

Quintanilla is facing 18 criminal charges.

He allegedly bribed a Weslaco city commissioner over construction contracts for the Waste Water Treatment project.

He was given an unsecured bond along with restrictions to stay in South Texas.

He also can’t speak with the five other co-defendants in the case.

Quintanilla’s case is expected to go to court next month.