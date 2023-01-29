Weslaco Family Concerned about Black Bacteria Growing in Home

WESLACO – A Weslaco family says they’re noticing black bacteria growing on the walls of their home.

According to health professionals, mold and mildew is a major health hazard.

Jose Belmares and his family have been renting the apartment for three years. He called 5 ON YOUR SIDE after attempting to clean up the mess.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with the family’s landlord and housing authority about a solution.

The owner of the apartment complex, Joe Olivarez, says he will send someone out.

The Weslaco Housing Authority will conduct an inspection after the clean-up process is complete.

Watch the video above for the full story.