x

Weslaco Family Concerned about Black Bacteria Growing in Home

Related Story

WESLACO – A Weslaco family says they’re noticing black bacteria growing on the walls of their home.

According to health professionals, mold and mildew is a major health hazard.

Jose Belmares and his family have been renting the apartment for three years. He called 5 ON YOUR SIDE after attempting to clean up the mess.   

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with the family’s landlord and housing authority about a solution.  

The owner of the apartment complex, Joe Olivarez, says he will send someone out.

The Weslaco Housing Authority will conduct an inspection after the clean-up process is complete.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Weslaco Family Concerned about Black Bacteria Growing...
Weslaco Family Concerned about Black Bacteria Growing in Home
WESLACO – A Weslaco family says they’re noticing black bacteria growing on the walls of their home. According to health... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 5:45:54 PM CST November 27, 2018
Radar
7 Days