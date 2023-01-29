Weslaco Family Concerned about Black Bacteria Growing in Home
WESLACO – A Weslaco family says they’re noticing black bacteria growing on the walls of their home.
According to health professionals, mold and mildew is a major health hazard.
Jose Belmares and his family have been renting the apartment for three years. He called 5 ON YOUR SIDE after attempting to clean up the mess.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with the family’s landlord and housing authority about a solution.
The owner of the apartment complex, Joe Olivarez, says he will send someone out.
The Weslaco Housing Authority will conduct an inspection after the clean-up process is complete.
