x

Weslaco ISD not providing free meals on July 4

By: Dianté Marigny

Related Story

Weslaco Independent School District will not be providing free meals on Thursday because of the holiday.

Meals will resume on Friday at Sunrise Hill, Garza Park and Gibson Park.

Weslaco ISD will be changing locations for the free meals beginning on Monday. The new locations have not been made available yet.

News
Weslaco ISD not providing free meals on...
Weslaco ISD not providing free meals on July 4
Weslaco Independent School District will not be providing free meals on Thursday because of the holiday. Meals will resume... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 Wednesday, July 03, 2024 4:55:00 PM CDT July 03, 2024
Radar
7 Days