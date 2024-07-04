Weslaco ISD not providing free meals on July 4
Weslaco Independent School District will not be providing free meals on Thursday because of the holiday.
Meals will resume on Friday at Sunrise Hill, Garza Park and Gibson Park.
Weslaco ISD will be changing locations for the free meals beginning on Monday. The new locations have not been made available yet.
