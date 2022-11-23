x

Weslaco Voters Say "Yes" to $10M Bond for Drainage Projects

Related Story

WESLACO – Voters in Weslaco decided on a $10 million bond to improve the city’s drainage.

The bond money will go to five projects, which includes improving drainage ditches and adding several new detention ponds throughout the city.  

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a Weslaco resident who voted “yes” for the bond and says the June floods were an eye-opener.

"Fifty years here and I had never gotten water into this house,” explains resident Natividad Coronado.

The city is moving forward to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Weslaco Voters Say 'Yes' to $10M Bond...
Weslaco Voters Say 'Yes' to $10M Bond for Drainage Projects
WESLACO – Voters in Weslaco decided on a $10 million bond to improve the city’s drainage. The bond money... More >>
3 years ago Monday, May 06 2019 May 6, 2019 Monday, May 06, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2019
Radar
7 Days