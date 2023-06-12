Weslaco woman says contractor left unfinished roof repairs for one month

A Weslaco woman says a local contractor took her money and didn't finish the roofing job.

Rosalia Marroquin said her home was damaged during recent storms. When she started to look for someone to make repairs, she went with the owner and contractor at Sharp Edges Construction.

"The living room needed some paint and the floor...he did a good job, that's why I knew he more or less knew what he was doing," Marroquin said.

Marroquin also needed her roof repaired, and that's where the issues started.

She said Marco Solis started repairs on her roof, but before he could finish, another storm came, causing damage inside of her home.

"This is when it rained. It rained and now it got wet from there. He didn't finish, as you can see and right here in this room, the same thing. Look at how he left the wall," Marroquin said.

She says Solis came back and covered the roof with plastic to protect her home from the rain, but she says he took a whole month for him to come back and finish repairing the roof.

"I call him a lot of times, he didn't reply," Marroquin said.

Now the roof is done, but Marroquin says she still hasn't been able to get in touch with him about fixing the interior damage to her home.

"The thunderstorm didn't give me time to cover it up. So it started leaking on the inside," Solis said. "It took about a month for me to come back again and start removing and continue with the shingles. I don't want to remove shingles yet because it's going to get more wet, and it's going to be on me."

Solis explained more rain was in the forecast, and he didn't want her home to sustain more damage. Right now, Marroquin has one request.

"I need for him to send somebody responsible to come and finish what he left off," Marroquin said.

Because of a miscommunication via text, Marroquin was under the impression Solis wasn't willing to come back and repair the inside of her home, but they've now come to an agreement that Solis will repair Marroquin's home.

The Better Business Bureau says in these situations, it's best to get everything in writing and make sure there are conditions within the contract that explains what will happen if there is unexpected damage.

