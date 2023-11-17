Wife of slain San Benito police lieutenant expresses appreciation for community support

A month after he was killed, the widow of fallen San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez said she continues to feel the support of the community.

Melissa Resendez said her heart is filled with love from the kindness people have shown since she lost her husband.

“He was the love of my life. He was everything to me, and it's been really hard,” Melissa said. “I just take it a day at a time."

Melissa was married to officer Resendez long before he was a lieutenant at the San Benito Police Department.

Resendez was an officer for over 30 years, and he worked at San Benito for 26 of those years.

The lieutenant was killed following an October shooting that stemmed from a police chase.

READ MORE: San Benito police officer killed in overnight shooting, two suspects arrested

“He loved his job, so it's an honor that he sacrificed his life for his job,” Melissa said.

San Benito police Chief Mario Perea said his department is still healing from the loss.

“It's important that we don't forget his sacrifice,” Perea said. “The operations, they continue. But we catch ourselves thinking about him, talking about him, sharing stories… so it's hard now when we walk by his desk."

Chief Perea said he is more than thankful for the multiple law enforcement agencies and community members who stepped in to give Lt. Resendez the proper send off.

It’s the kind of support Melissa said she is also grateful for.

“I'm so honored, overjoyed,” Melissa said. “My husband was such a wonderful person."

Friday, Nov. 17 marks the one-month anniversary of Resendez’s death.

The San Benito Police Department announced they will hold a candlelight vigil and a one-mile walk to honor Resendez Friday at the amphitheater at Heavin Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.