Wildlife Officials Recover Bobcat after Welfare Call
UPDATE (5/17): The bobcat is now being cared for by veterinarians' at the Glady's Porter Zoo in Brownsville.
ALAMO – Officials at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge say they recovered a bobcat after another agency called them out of concern.
The bobcat is now in custody of their partner agency, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
They placed a call to the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge and reported an exotic cat in a cage.
“A bobcat is wildlife. I think the important message for people to remember is that wild animals are wild and not necessarily something that you would want to keep in a cage,” says Gisela Chapa, the refuge manager.
Fish and Wildlife Services say they have yet to decide what to do with the bobcat.
