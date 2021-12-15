Wildlife Officials Recover Bobcat after Welfare Call

UPDATE (5/17): The bobcat is now being cared for by veterinarians' at the Glady's Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

ALAMO – Officials at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge say they recovered a bobcat after another agency called them out of concern.

The bobcat is now in custody of their partner agency, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.

They placed a call to the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge and reported an exotic cat in a cage.

“A bobcat is wildlife. I think the important message for people to remember is that wild animals are wild and not necessarily something that you would want to keep in a cage,” says Gisela Chapa, the refuge manager.

Fish and Wildlife Services say they have yet to decide what to do with the bobcat.

