Woman Curious How Political Campaign Obtained Personal Information

BROWNSVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley resident says she's getting unsolicited political text messages on her cellphone.

“I already know who I’m voting for, this is why I go to the rallies,” explains Cameron County registered voter Sunilda Solis. “When there’s a box that says, ‘Check me off the registered list,’ for email and text messages, they should really honor that and they don’t.”

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez reached out to the Cameron County elections administrator to figure out how this is possible.

Remi Garza says political organizations take what is public and piece it together with other easily obtainable information to target voters.

He advises people to be selective when it comes to giving out their personal information.

Watch the video above for the full story.