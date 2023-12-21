Woman Injured following Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Harlingen

UPDATE (1/3): Harlingen police say the 35-year-old victim remains in the ICU but has been upgraded to stable condition.

She was hospitalized Wednesday night in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash that took place on South F Street in Harlingen.

She's expected to make a full recovery.

-----

HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley woman was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen.

It happened on South F Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say she was trying to cross the road when she was hit.

We’re told the driver remained on scene until first responders arrived.

The accident remains under investigation.

Watch the video above for more information.