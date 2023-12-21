x

Woman Injured following Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Harlingen

UPDATE (1/3): Harlingen police say the 35-year-old victim remains in the ICU but has been upgraded to stable condition. 

She was hospitalized Wednesday night in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash that took place on South F Street in Harlingen. 

She's expected to make a full recovery. 

-----

HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley woman was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen.

It happened on South F Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say she was trying to cross the road when she was hit.

We’re told the driver remained on scene until first responders arrived.

The accident remains under investigation.

