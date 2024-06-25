Woman killed in Monte Alto dog attack identified

Authorities identified the woman killed by one of her dogs in Monte Alto.

On Friday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Jesus Flores Road Friday at around 6 p.m. where they found a woman bleeding from her neck and the left side of her head, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY: Monte Alto woman dead following dog attack

On Monday, the woman was identified as 85-year-old Geronima Florez. She died in the hospital following the attack.

Florez was attacked by one of her dogs — a black pitbull mix breed — as she was feeding it, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office previously said two dogs were involved in the attack, and one of the dogs was shot and killed by the victim's brother.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the second dog was recovered, and that the dog that was killed was the only one involved in the attack.