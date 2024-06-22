Monte Alto woman dead following dog attack

Photo credit: MGN Online

An 85-year-old Monte Alto woman died on Friday after she was attacked by her dogs, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence at the 22000 block of Jesus Flores Road Friday at around 6 p.m. where they found a woman bleeding from her neck and the left side of her head, according to a news release.

The unidentified woman died from her injuries after she was hospitalized, the release stated.

A relative of the woman told deputies the victim went outside to feed her dogs when they attacked her.

“He attempted to get the dogs away from her, but the dogs attempted to attack him,” the news release stated. “He shot and killed one of the dogs with a shotgun, and the other dog ran away.”

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are working with animal control to recover the second dog involved in the incident.