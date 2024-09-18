Woman pleads to lesser charge in autistic nephew's death in Brownsville

A woman who is accused and charged in her autistic nephew's death has pleaded guilty to a lesser charged.

Julie Brewington pled guilty on Thursday to injury to a disabled individual by omission, a third degree felony. She was originally charged with injury to a disabled individual, a first degree felony.

Brewington is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

Brewington's 15-year-old nephew died in 2022 from blunt force trauma. Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Center Drive in Brownsville, where they found the teen dead.

An indictment says the teen was hit and cut, and Brewington, and her common-law husband, Maurico Noe Garza, tied the teen to a mattress with a dog collar and rope.

Garza was also charged in the teen's death. His trial date is scheduled for Sept. 9.