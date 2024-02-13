Woman unintentionally drives car into fountain at McAllen Convention Center
A woman unintentionally drove her car into the fountain in front of the McAllen Convention Center just after midnight Saturday.
The McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said the car ended up in the water because the unidentified woman didn't realize the road ended.
The Mission Special Operations Team assisted the McAllen Fire Department to recover the vehicle. Divers were able to successfully hook up the vehicle to a crane that was able to remove it.
The woman sustained minor injuries and was able to get out of the car safely.
