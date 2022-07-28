Breaking News - Ticker Bar

x

Harlingen police investigating fatal crash

Posted 12:48 PM 7/28/2022

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harlingen. 

The northbound frontage road near New Hampshire and F. St. was temporarily closed Thursday morning as police processed the scene. 

The frontage road has since been reopened, Harlingen police said at about 12:00 p.m. 

Details about the crash weren't immediately available. 

