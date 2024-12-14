Results for runoff elections in Harlingen and Weslaco

The cities of Harlingen and Weslaco held a combined total of four runoff races on Saturday.

In Harlingen, Mike Mezmar received a majority of the votes in the district three commissioner seat, unofficial results show.

According to the unofficial results from the Cameron County Elections Department, Mezmar received 333 votes, or a little over 52% of the votes against his challenger, R. Frank Lozano.

For the Harlingen district four commissioner seat, Frank Morales received 154 votes, a 56% majority, unofficial results show. Challenger Beto Pena received 121 votes.

In the district five commissioner seat for Harlingen, Rene Perez received 468 votes, representing a 52% majority. Challenger Nikki Alvarez-Daniell received 426 votes.

In Weslaco, Pete Garcia Jr. was elected to the commissioner-at-large seat with 1,214 votes, a 51% majority.

Challenger Dominic A. Reyna received 1,150 votes, according to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by their respective cities.