Results for runoff elections in Harlingen and Weslaco
The cities of Harlingen and Weslaco held a combined total of four runoff races on Saturday.
In Harlingen, Mike Mezmar received a majority of the votes in the district three commissioner seat, unofficial results show.
According to the unofficial results from the Cameron County Elections Department, Mezmar received 333 votes, or a little over 52% of the votes against his challenger, R. Frank Lozano.
For the Harlingen district four commissioner seat, Frank Morales received 154 votes, a 56% majority, unofficial results show. Challenger Beto Pena received 121 votes.
In the district five commissioner seat for Harlingen, Rene Perez received 468 votes, representing a 52% majority. Challenger Nikki Alvarez-Daniell received 426 votes.
In Weslaco, Pete Garcia Jr. was elected to the commissioner-at-large seat with 1,214 votes, a 51% majority.
Challenger Dominic A. Reyna received 1,150 votes, according to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by their respective cities.
