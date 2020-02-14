1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Lopezville

Miguel Lopez, 34, of Alamo in a Hidalgo County jail booking photo from June 2008. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

An intoxicated driver killed a woman in Lopezville on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 11:37 p.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Tahoe struck another car on Minnesota Road between North Veterans Road and North Raul Longoria Road, according to preliminary information released Sunday by Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety.

The crash killed Marlena Cantu, 34, of San Juan and injured another passenger in her car. The driver of the Tahoe — Miguel Lopez, 34, of Alamo — suffered minor injuries.

After Lopez was released from the hospital, he was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony; intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Lopez was convicted of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, in November 2008. Hidalgo County Court-at-Law #4 Judge Federico "Fred" Garza sentenced Lopez to 30 days in jail but suspended the sentence and placed him on community supervision for 180 days, according to Hidalgo County court records. Lopez was discharged from community supervision in June 2009.

